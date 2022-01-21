Hugh Hefner Was Known for Having Multiple Girlfriends at All Times

Fans of The Girls Next Door might remember Hugh Hefner as a lovable older man who just happened to have a trio of girlfriends flanked on either side of him at all times. But why did Hugh Hefner always have three girlfriends at once?

The A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy dives into the details surrounding Hugh's life in the Playboy Mansion and the dynamic between him and all of the women who came through its doors.