What's Crystal Hefner's Net Worth? Hugh Hefner's Widow Is Quite Affluent

What's Crystal Hefner's Net Worth? Hugh Hefner's Widow Is Quite AffluentBy Leila Kozma
Jan. 11 2022, Published 9:44 a.m. ET
Born in Arizona and raised in West Bromwich, West Midlands, England, U.K., and San Diego, Calif., Crystal Hefner skyrocketed to fame after falling in love with Playboy founder and editor-in-chief Hugh Hefner. A successful model, musician, and media personality, Crystal cemented herself as an A-lister with appearances on shows like The Girls of the Playboy Mansion, Kendra, and Holly's World. What's Crystal's net worth?
What's Crystal Hefner's net worth?
A San Diego State University graduate, Crystal likely started spending time with Hugh Hefner in January 2009, a few months after Hugh's relationship with Holly Madison came to an end. She joined Kristina and Karissa Shannon (aka the Shannon Twins), who were also dating Hugh at the time.
Crystal was awarded the title of Playboy Playmate of the Month in December 2009. Crystal and Hugh got married on Dec. 31, 2012, in a romantic ceremony held at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, Calif. Today, her net worth is reportedly around $5 million.
Crystal Hefner
Model, Television Personality, Actress
Net worth: $5 million
A successful model, musician, and TV personality, Crystal appeared on the cover of Playboy, and she also starred in TV shows like The Girls of the Playboy Mansion.
Birthdate: April 29, 1986
Birthplace: Lake Havasu, Ariz.
Birth name: Crystal Harris
Father: Ray Harris
Mother: Lee Lovitt
Marriages: Hugh Hefner (2012–2017)
Education: La Jolla High School, San Diego State University
Did Crystal Hefner get any money? How much did she inherit?
Excluded from the will, Crystal inherited very little of Hugh Hefner's estimated net worth of $50 million. Loved ones listed on the will included his four children, Christie, David, Marston, and Cooper, the latter of whom now serves as the chief of global partnerships at the Playboy Enterprises. A university and a list of charities were also included.
In accord with the prenup, Crystal didn't get access to the estate. She did, however, inherit a Hollywood Hills house, which she listed in 2018 for $7.2 million. Hugh is thought to have paid around $5 million for the luxury home in 2013. Crystal also received $7 million in cash, according to The Sun. On LinkedIn, Crystal describes herself as the executive vice president of operations of the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation.
Crystal Hefner recently shocked fans by debuting a new look on Instagram.
Crystal announced that she was eager to switch things up and stop catering to the fans' expectations in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2022.
"Over five years, my account has shifted from not always safe for work posts to my real safe for work life. The real me. I was living for other people before, to make others happy, suffering internally in the process," she wrote.
"As most of you know, I grew my following during my Playboy years. Certain photos grow followings fast. In short, sex sells. I don’t know whether I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc., or if I just felt it was expected of me."
"Now I can confidently and 100 percent proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days, and because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life," she added.
"I removed everything fake from my body and deleted all my old photos. I am more authentic, vulnerable and feel that I belong more to myself. I am mine."