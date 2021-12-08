Holly Madison Has Earned a Sizable Net Worth Over the Years as an Entrepreneur

After starring on The Girls Next Door series alongside Hugh's other girlfriends Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt, Holly was able to move up professionally throughout the Playboy enterprise. And once her relationship with Hugh ended, Holly took her career to the next level.

From reality TV appearances to the publishing world, Holly has made quite the name for herself. So, it’s not surprising that interest in the reality star has peaked. That said, what is Holly Madison’s net worth? Here’s the 4-1-1.