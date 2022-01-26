Hugh Hefner Made a Lot of Money for Just a Dude Chilling in a Bathrobe All Day

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner may have passed away in 2017, but his name and controversial legacy will continue to live on. In the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy, former playmates discuss what actually went on behind the scenes at Hugh's posh Playboy mansion. (Spoiler alert: It wasn't all that great.)

As his ex-girlfriend Holly Madison put it, it was "very cult-like" and she the other women "were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as, like, this really good guy."