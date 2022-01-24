There's Plenty of Scandalous Material to Cover in 'Secrets of Playboy'

Secrets of Playboy is all about breaking down the irresistible allure of what life actually entailed for Playboy Bunnies. Holly Madison was a former Playboy Bunny and one of Hugh's ex-girlfriends. She mentions in a sit-down interview for Secrets of Playboy that one day she decided to cut her naturally long hair short in order to look different from the other girls. According to Holly, Hugh "flipped out," started to scream at her, and said her new do made her look old, hard, and cheap.