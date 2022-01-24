A Look at the History of Hugh Hefner's Lookalike Girlfriends

The A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy details the inner workings of life inside the Playboy mansion at the height of its popularity. And one big takeaway from the docuseries is that most, if not all, of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends looked alike.

It's hard to say why he had a thing for women with a specific look, but former playmates and girlfriends reveal in Secrets of Playboy that they were often in competition with each other to look thin, have large breasts, and essentially be perfect.