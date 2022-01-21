'Secrets of Playboy' Contributor Jennifer Saginor Grew Up in the Playboy Mansion — Who Are Her Parents?

The highly-anticipated A&E limited series, Secrets of Playboy, will highlight a darker side to the legacy of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. In the 10-episode docu-series, viewers will get to hear about what really went on at the Playboy Mansion from those who were there.

The show includes interviews from people who were close to Hugh Hefner himself, and who spent a lot of time living and working at the Los Angeles residence.