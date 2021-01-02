Nicki Minaj Shared the First Photos of Her Baby Boy, Whom She Calls "Papa Bear"

It's been an eventful year for everyone, but for rapper and singer Nicki Minaj, her 2020 leveled up in September. That's because she low-key welcomed her first baby with her husband! Fast-forward to 2021, and fans are still curious about Nicki Minaj's baby name . Here's what we know so far.

Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty reportedly welcomed their first child on Sept. 30, 2020, in Los Angeles, according to a source who spoke with People .

What is Nicki Minaj's baby name?

While the news is still trickling in regarding Nicki's baby, a name has not yet been released, and other details were not made publicly available a few days after the news broke. Even though she reportedly gave birth on September 30, 2020, the singer has kept details about her baby very close to the chest. Here's what we do know: she gave birth to a healthy baby boy and she only refers to the infant as "Papa Bear."

This isn’t to say anything is wrong. Surprisingly, Nicki wasn't too open about her pregnancy in general, opting to only share details and images sporadically and waiting to announce she was expecting while later in the pregnancy and comfortably in the second trimester or early third. The "Queen" rapper did reveal on a recent fan radio appearance that she did consider naming her son "Ninja" but decided to change her mind at the last minute.

You know what his name was supposed to be? I think l might still change it. A lot of people said they liked it, but I said, 'Nah.' His name was going to be Ninja. I changed it at the last minute." She even liked a few tweets from fans who expressed their approval of the name, as well.

I actually like the name “Ninja”..... Ninja Petty @NICKIMINAJ 🥰💙 pic.twitter.com/nSmIt0LqL6 — PBK | Cali M 💫💙 (@CaliMOfficial_) January 1, 2021 Source: Twitter