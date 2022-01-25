What Happened Between Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson? Their Feud Explained

Though the two appeared to be on good terms while on The Girls Next Door — and even for a time after it — there were some conflicting reports that came out afterward. Kendra, for instance, told CNN in 2012 (per Us Weekly) that she hadn't ever really been friends with her two main co-stars.

Then, in 2015, Holly claimed in her book Down the Rabbit Hole: "Kendra had apparently given an interview to a tabloid explaining that she wasn't friends with either of us as if she were somehow better than everyone else. ... so I decided to text her how I truly felt: that she was a coward and that she tried to act like the 'real' girl on TV, but she's the fakest person I've ever met — and that if she had a problem with me, she should have confronted me like an adult instead of just going silent."

Holly added that she deleted Kendra's number and hadn't spoken to her since.