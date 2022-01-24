Was Hugh Hefner a Full-on Cult Leader or Just Another Powerful Exploitative Man?

A&E’s 10-episode documentary series, Secrets of Playboy, reveals a number of shocking details about what went on behind the gates of the Playboy mansion. One of the biggest bombshells dropped in the series is by former Playmate, Holly Madison.

Holly dated Hugh from 2001 to 2008 and was his main girlfriend at the time, along with Bridget Marquandt and Kendra Wilkinson. Some of their relationship was documented on the reality show The Girls Next Door, which chronicled life as a Playboy bunny.