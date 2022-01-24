To Be Clear, Marilyn Monroe Never Actually Posed for 'Playboy'

But whether or not Hugh Hefner, who died at 91 in 2017, made his mark on American culture is indisputable. Just how did he begin his massive empire? The media mogul launched his magazine in 1953 with a very recognizable face on its cover: Marilyn Monroe's.

So, when did Marilyn Monroe pose for Playboy? Did she willingly? It's a curious story. Keep reading to learn more.