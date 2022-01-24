Why Isn't Kendra Wilkinson in 'Secrets of Playboy'? Here's What We Know

Why Isn't Kendra Wilkinson in 'Secrets of Playboy'? Here's What We KnowBy Chrissy Bobic
Jan. 24 2022, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
When Kendra Wilkinson left the reality show The Girls Next Door in 2009, she seemed to leave that life behind her completely. She'd lived at the Playboy Mansion for five years until she met her future husband, Hank Baskett. Kendra and Hugh Hefner split and she moved out of the mansion, got her own spinoff, and started a new life with Hank.
Kendra and Hank have two kids together, though they divorced in 2018. But Kendra is still known for Playboy, and she is noticeably absent from the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy — and viewers want to know why.
Holly Madison, who was one of Hugh's other main girlfriends at the same time Kendra was, is part of the docuseries. She even wrote a book, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny. She has been more open about her experiences at the Playboy Mansion, while Kendra is mostly silent about that time in her life.
So, why isn't Kendra Wilkinson in 'Secrets of Playboy'?
Kendra is featured in the docuseries in scenes from the E! reality show The Girls Next Door, on which she starred with Hugh, Holly, and Bridget Marquardt. But unlike Bridget and Holly, Kendra doesn't have an interview in Secrets of Playboy.
While she hasn't come out to explain why, it could be because, unlike some of Hugh's other former girlfriends, Kendra would prefer not to talk about her life in the mansion if she can help it.
In April 2021, Holly spoke about her time in the Playboy Mansion during an interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast. When E! News shared an Instagram post about Holly's "bombshells" during the interview, Kendra commented (per People), "Dude… it's 2021" with a laughing emoji. She left a follow-up comment that said, "Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on."
Do Kendra Wilkinson and Holly Madison still talk?
During the same podcast episode, Holly opened up about her relationships with both Kendra and Bridget, who were both Hugh's other main girlfriends at the same time she was. Holly said she and Kendra don't talk to each other anymore.
On the other hand, Holly's friendship with Bridget seems to have survived after their days in the Playboy Mansion.
"Bridget and I have always been close," Holly said on the podcast (per E! News). "We've always been friends since day one. She is [the sweetest]."
Kendra Wilkinson wrote a book in 2011.
Although Kendra isn't as candid as Holly in interviews about intimate stories regarding her time in the Playboy Mansion, she did write a memoir in 2010 called Sliding Into Home. In her book, Kendra shares that she was never very close with Holly or Bridget. It makes sense, then, for Holly to note that she isn't in contact with Kendra.
And it means it's not a huge shock to some that Kendra isn't in the docuseries with her former Girls Next Door co-stars.
Watch Secrets of Playboy on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on A&E.