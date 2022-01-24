Why Isn't Kendra Wilkinson in 'Secrets of Playboy'? Here's What We Know

Kendra is featured in the docuseries in scenes from the E! reality show The Girls Next Door, on which she starred with Hugh, Holly, and Bridget Marquardt. But unlike Bridget and Holly, Kendra doesn't have an interview in Secrets of Playboy.

While she hasn't come out to explain why, it could be because, unlike some of Hugh's other former girlfriends, Kendra would prefer not to talk about her life in the mansion if she can help it.