Kendra Wilkinson Has Done Quite Well for Herself Throughout Her Career in Show Business

Kendra has been in the spotlight virtually ever since she and Hugh began interacting. In 2004, she became involved with the famed playboy and his brand and established herself as a formidable force in Hollywood. Her decade-plus run on television came after that, beginning with the E! reality series The Girls Next Door in 2005, and she still appears on different shows from time to time in the present day.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kendra has a net worth of $6 million.