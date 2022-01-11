'That's My Jam' Is Jimmy Fallon's Latest Game Show Spin-Off — Where Is the Show Filmed?

That's My Jam was initially slated to premiere after the 2020 Summer Olympics, but with the delay due to COVID-19, NBC postponed the series. The series aired a special preview episode in November 2021 with contestants Kelly Clarkson and John Legend facing off against Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton.

The first official episode premiered in January 2022 and featured Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chance the Rapper battling against Allesia Cara and Josh Groban.