Jimmy Fallon and Other Late Night Hosts Have Gotten Creative With Their Shows

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a number of enormous changes to the world. Social distancing has meant that people can’t do many of the things they would ordinarily do. It’s also shown us that, in spite of their fame and money, many celebrities are just as susceptible to the virus as everyone else. Jimmy Fallon , who’s hosted The Tonight Show for years, has had to adapt rapidly to these new circumstances.

Where is Jimmy filming ‘The Tonight Show’ from now?

Like many late night hosts, Jimmy has started to film his show from home, which has led to a few personal moments that may never have happened if he were in the studio. Jimmy’s been filming shows from home for almost a month now, and in that time, viewers have been treated to a number of odd decorative choices that his family has made.

Source: YouTube

Thus far, we’ve seen a variety of eccentric paintings that the host said he scored on eBay and at various flea markets. We‘ve also seen giant cutouts of various Disney characters, including Snow White, a shuffleboard table, and an old school arcade game. On top of all of that, they also have an indoor slide that Jimmy’s wife apparently uses regularly to get laundry downstairs. All in all, the house is pretty strange.