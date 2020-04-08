Jimmy Fallon Is Quarantined in the World's Cutest House

When late night talk shows were forced to shut down production last month due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, many of the hosts assured fans that they would continue filming segments from their homes.

One of the most committed TV personalities has been Jimmy Fallon. The 45-year-old posts several videos each weekday with the help of his wife, Nancy Juvonen (who’s subbing in as the camera crew), and their two young daughters, Winnie and Franny.

Thanks to these adorable clips, we’ve gotten a peek inside where Jimmy is quarantined — and we’ve gotta say, we wish we were there with him!