We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
featured-covid-proven-points-1584113894491.jpg
Source: NBC / Twitter

Uncomfortable Truths About Our Society That COVID-19 Has Uncovered

By

At this point, it's likely that your normal routine has been disrupted in some way because of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Maybe you're working from home. Maybe you've lost some work. Perhaps you've tried to stock up at the grocery store in case of quarantine and have been met with long lines and empty shelves.