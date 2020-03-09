Pizza Place Manager Breaks Down Why Food Workers Are Most Vulnerable to COVID-19

As the number of cases of COVID-19 coronavirus spread in the U.S. and abroad, citizens are naturally worried about contracting the virus. For those of us who work in industries that make it possible, that might mean working from home more often, thus limiting interactions with people outside your immediate family and avoiding the use of public transportation.

However, for people who work in service industries, particularly in food service or retail, it's not exactly possible to work remotely. But that's far from the only factor that puts these workers at risk of contracting and spreading diseases, as a former pizza place manager explains in a now-viral Twitter thread.