People Share Instances Where Bonkers Things Happened and They Were Still Expected to Stay at Work

Not to mention, many employers will not allow their employees to call out sick, no matter how badly they need them. If you can't get someone to cover your shift, you're often forced to show up no matter the extenuating circumstances.

With that in mind, writer and editor Stephanie Cooke asked the people of Twitter to share the "most bonkers thing that happened to you or your work and your employer STILL expected you to continue your work day." So many had appalling stories, starting with Stephanie herself.