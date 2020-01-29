We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
featured-nanny-post-1580312270624.jpg
Source: Buena Vista Pictures / Twitter

Woman CEO'S Viral Nanny Job Post Reveals That Having a "Wife" Is the Only Way to Have It All

By

One busy mom and CEO recently went viral for her frankly very specific 1,000-word job post seeking a "household manager/cook/nanny." Though the ad was somewhat mocked for being detailed beyond belief ("can ski at least at an intermediate level," "likes river swimming," "conduct research into vegan recipes and make modifications to regular recipes"), it illuminates just how much support a working mom needs these days. 

In 2020, a household with working parents need, essentially, an extra "wife" in order to "have it all." The writer responsible for sharing the job post and making it go viral may have deleted her account, but the screenshots remain. And they're quite the read.