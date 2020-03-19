Whoopi Goldberg Hasn't Exactly Left 'The View' — She's Joining From Home!

Whoopi Goldberg is not currently on The View due to the coronavirus pandemic, she announced on Wednesday, March 18. However, the 64-year-old, who is at a high risk for COVID-19, is phoning into the NYC talk show while self-quarantined from her New Jersey home.

After being announced by co-host Sunny Hostin on the show, Whoopi revealed in a live clip that she feels "great." She added: "This is what we call responsible social distancing."