'The View' and All of Its Drama May Have Finally Cracked Meghan McCain

For more than 20 years, The View has seen its rotating panel of opinionated female hosts argue over everything from politics to TV shows. But no one’s causing more controversy these days than Meghan McCain.

Through the years, the 35-year-old’s recent high-profile squabbles with Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin — and most recently, Whoopi Goldberg — have led to rumors that she’s planning to exit the show. But is there any truth to those reports? Here’s what we know about Meghan’s future with ABC.