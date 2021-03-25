People Are Convinced Meghan McCain's Hair Stylist Is Secretly Trolling Her

People Are Convinced Meghan McCain's Hair Stylist Is Secretly Trolling HerBy Michelle Stein
Mar. 25 2021, Published 11:27 a.m. ET
Whether you love her or can't stand her, you have to admit: Meghan McCain has been rocking some seriously unconventional hairstyles and makeup in 2021. The Republican co-host of The View has been experimenting with different looks — including top knots, braids, space buns, and bejeweled eyeliner — since returning from maternity leave after welcoming her daughter, Liberty, in September 2020.
And evidently, people are convinced Meghan's hair stylist is secretly trolling her.
Meghan McCain has showered her hair stylist a ton of love via social media.
On Feb. 23, Megan took to Instagram to showcase a bejeweled middle part she wore on The View. “Such a privilege to work together every day getting ready for @theviewabc," the co-host captioned the photo.
Meghan took to Twitter on March 5 to give her hair stylist another shoutout. "Thank you@carmen_currie for your amazing work and vision!" she tweeted. "And for bringing me back to life after having a baby! It is a privilege to work with you."
Thank you @carmen_currie for your amazing work and vision! And for bringing me back to life after having a baby! It’s a privilege to work with you. ♥️🙏🏻💄 https://t.co/c9QStsXOzr— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 5, 2021
Who is Meghan McCain's hair stylist?
Meghan's hair stylist is Carmen Currie, who has been working with the daughter of the late John McCain since September 2020.
“I really, really enjoy working with Meghan,” Carmen told Hollywood Life on March 4. “We get along great. We laugh. We share some of the same interests in music. We have a great relationship.”
The hair stylist added: “[Meghan] just really lets me be me artistically. However, she’s really artistic herself and she’s open to things too. I’m really excited to have someone that I could just do a little bit more fun looks on … I get to play more with color and hairstyles and it’s great. It’s an outlet for me.”
As for Meghan, she's been loving experimenting with outside-the-box looks alongside her hair stylist during this season of her life.
"As all new moms know who go on maternity leave, you don't feel glamorous being at home covered in breast milk and in sweatpants all day," she told E! News.
Meghan went on to say: "One of the most fun perks of being a co-host on The View is being able to play with hair, makeup and fashion and I was just excited to be able to go back and play a little bit because I hadn't in so long. I also think as any new mom can relate to, your body goes through so much, so I just wanted to feel like myself again."
Of working with Carmen, Meghan told E! News that her hair stylist is "so incredibly creative and has such a vision every day."
"I'm just so happy I get to be a pallet for her to work on," Meghan added. "I would not have had the chance to work with her but because of COVID and relocating to the D.C. beltway area, she was the artist they assigned to me and I feel like it was just meant to be!"
People can't stop joking about Meghan McCain's hair stylist hating her.
Although Meghan and her hair stylist seem to be having a blast coming up with new and funky looks for The View co-host, not everyone has been digging her quirky hair. In fact, plenty of Twitter users are convinced her stylist secretly hates her.
No one has ever wanted to be fired from a job more than Meghan McCain’s hair stylist pic.twitter.com/gQm7p2Oiwn— country club alt (@youonlyLIBonce) March 24, 2021
Meghan McCain’s hair stylist continues to be a silent member of the resistance pic.twitter.com/oi0mJCpvHA— Lydia Kauppi (@lydiakauppi) February 22, 2021
Meghan McCain on The View tomorrow, because her hair and makeup stylist is seriously trolling her.😳 pic.twitter.com/qo4QBYiEF9— Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) February 26, 2021
I want to be Meghan McCain’s hair girl there’s literally no way I could do a worse job— The Kara Mannifesto (@dj_big_naturals) February 22, 2021
The jokes haven't gone unnoticed by Meghan, for the record.
In late February, she tweeted, "People have a lot to say about me in general but in regards to my hair and makeup... I'm just having fun switching up, playing around and experimenting. It's covid and I just had a baby, let a b---h live!"
People have a lot to say about me in general but in regards to my hair and makeup... I'm just having fun switching up, playing around and experimenting. It's covid and I just had a baby, let a bitch live! pic.twitter.com/Z8QGTyrgVA— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 26, 2021
You know what? Good for the new mom for doing what makes her feel happy and like an actual person after having a baby during a global pandemic. If Meghan is happy with her hair, then we're happy for her.
Watch The View weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.