People Are Convinced Meghan McCain's Hair Stylist Is Secretly Trolling Her

Whether you love her or can't stand her, you have to admit: Meghan McCain has been rocking some seriously unconventional hairstyles and makeup in 2021. The Republican co-host of The View has been experimenting with different looks — including top knots, braids, space buns, and bejeweled eyeliner — since returning from maternity leave after welcoming her daughter, Liberty, in September 2020.

Thank you ⁦ @carmen_currie ⁩ for your amazing work and vision! And for bringing me back to life after having a baby! It’s a privilege to work with you. ♥️🙏🏻💄 https://t.co/c9QStsXOzr

Meghan took to Twitter on March 5 to give her hair stylist another shoutout. "Thank you@carmen_currie for your amazing work and vision!" she tweeted. "And for bringing me back to life after having a baby! It is a privilege to work with you."

On Feb. 23, Megan took to Instagram to showcase a bejeweled middle part she wore on The View. “Such a privilege to work together every day getting ready for @theviewabc," the co-host captioned the photo.

Who is Meghan McCain's hair stylist?

Meghan's hair stylist is Carmen Currie, who has been working with the daughter of the late John McCain since September 2020. “I really, really enjoy working with Meghan,” Carmen told Hollywood Life on March 4. “We get along great. We laugh. We share some of the same interests in music. We have a great relationship.”

The hair stylist added: “[Meghan] just really lets me be me artistically. However, she’s really artistic herself and she’s open to things too. I’m really excited to have someone that I could just do a little bit more fun looks on … I get to play more with color and hairstyles and it’s great. It’s an outlet for me.”

As for Meghan, she's been loving experimenting with outside-the-box looks alongside her hair stylist during this season of her life. "As all new moms know who go on maternity leave, you don't feel glamorous being at home covered in breast milk and in sweatpants all day," she told E! News.

Meghan went on to say: "One of the most fun perks of being a co-host on The View is being able to play with hair, makeup and fashion and I was just excited to be able to go back and play a little bit because I hadn't in so long. I also think as any new mom can relate to, your body goes through so much, so I just wanted to feel like myself again."

