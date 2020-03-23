Meghan McCain Reveals Second Pregnancy Following "Horrendous" Miscarriage

Meghan McCain Reveals Second Pregnancy Following "Horrendous" MiscarriageBy Allison Cacich
On March 22, Meghan McCain revealed that she’s expecting a baby with husband Ben Domenech after suffering a miscarriage last summer. The 35-year-old will be co-hosting The View remotely in an effort to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all," the TV personality wrote on Instagram.
When is Meghan McCain’s due date?
The author did not mention a due date in her post on social media, but given the nature of her statement, it’s possible that Meghan is still in her first trimester.
"I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with," she told followers.
"Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Meghan wrote, adding that she will appear on The View via satellite.
"I’m fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-hosts to work remotely. I am indebted to our producers and crew," she continued. "I also want to acknowledge the heroes — the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, firemen, and military — who are on the front lines of this fight."
What did Meghan McCain say about her miscarriage?
The columnist, whose father is late U.S. senator John McCain, opened up about the loss of her child in an op-ed for The New York Times on July 19, 2019. "My miscarriage was a horrendous experience and I would not wish it upon anyone," she said at the time.
Meghan admitted she was wracked with guilt after the miscarriage. "I blamed my age, I blamed my personality. I blamed everything and anything a person could think of," she wrote in the NYT piece.
The Arizona native also thought her "high-pressure, high-visibility, high-stress" job might’ve had something to do with it. "This, I told myself is the reason my body is a rock-strewn wasteland in which no child may live," she shared. "This is my fault. Yet it is not my fault."
Thankfully, Meghan found the light at the end of the tunnel. "For a brief moment, I had the privilege of seeing myself in the sisterhood of motherhood," she explained last July. "I loved my baby, and I always will. To the end of my days I will remember this child — and whatever children come will not obscure that."
Who is Meghan McCain’s husband?
The co-host has been married to conservative writer and commentator Ben Domenech since 2017. The pair tied the knot earlier than expected due to John McCain’s brain cancer diagnosis.
On Ben’s 38th birthday in December, Meghan described him as her "wild, rebel heart partner in this life and the next." She added, "I love you more than I ever thought was possible. I am forever grateful for you ~ especially your intensity, grit, passion, and conviction."
Congrats to the parents to be!
