Is Kylie Jenner Pregnant Again? The 'KUWTK' Star Says She Wants More Children

Kylie Jenner practically broke the internet back in February 2018 when — after months of pregnancy rumors and speculation — the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed she had given birth to a baby girl. The world simply could not handle that the reality TV star managed to pull off a "secret" pregnancy and delivery. Since then, fans have been extra alert for any hints of Kylie possibly growing her family. And they all want to know: Is Kylie Jenner pregnant again?
Kylie Jenner has repeatedly expressed a desire for more children.
In May 2019, a source shared with E! News that Kylie has a serious case of baby fever.
"Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently," the source told the publication "She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother."
But, I mean, that wasn't exactly difficult to figure out — considering Kylie's birthday shoutout to Travis Scott, her boyfriend/the father of her daughter, Stormi.
"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," she wrote via Instagram on April 30, 2019, alongside a carousel of photos. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday. let’s f--k around and have another baby."
In October 2019, Kylie answered fans' questions via Instagram, where she again mentioned she definitely wanted to have more children someday. “I can’t wait to have more babies,” she replied, according to Page Six — adding that she's “not ready just yet.”
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up over disagreeing about more kids.
Back in October 2019, it was reported that Kylie and Travis had called it quits after dating for two years. The reason? Apparently, they weren't on the same page about adding to their family.
“There were several issues that made them decide to take a break,” a source told People. “Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.”
This, combined with their busy schedules — thanks to Kylie's makeup business and Travis' music career — put a strain on their relationship.
“She still has trust issues with Travis," the source continued. "He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs. Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”
Are Kylie and Travis back together?
In March 2020, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that after taking a few-months break, Kylie and Travis are officially dating again. And surprise! They have been for about a month.
"The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work," the source told ET. "Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music."
The source continued, "Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it. At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together."
Single or not, Kylie Jenner still wants more kids.
In February 2020 — before it was reported that Kylie and Travis were back together — a source told Hollywood Life that Kylie still had babies on the brain.
"Kylie still would love to have more children and she talks about it all the time, how she feels she was born to be a mother, but there are no plans for another baby because she considers herself very much single right now,” a source told the publication. “Definitely in the future, though.”
So is Kylie Jenner pregnant again?
In January 2020, a source told Radar Online that Kylie and Travis had decided to go for baby No. 2. “Kylie’s convinced herself there’s no better option out there than Travis, who totally gets her and is a perfect dad as well as someone who can cope with her fame levels,” the source explained.
Kylie took to her Instagram Story on March 18 to offer an update on how her self-quarantine was going in light of the novel coronavirus epidemic. "I'm on day 8," she wrote. "My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months."
This was, of course, in reference to Kylie going MIA during her pregnancy with Stormi. However, all some fans saw was the word "pregnancy" — and they ran with it.
Between the reports that Kylie and Travis are back together, Kylie repeatedly expressing her desire for more children, and Kylie daring to type the word "pregnant" on her Instagram Story, some fans are now convinced the KUWTK star is already pregnant again.
I guess fans will just have to wait and see if Kylie starts recycling old photos for her social media posts and/or goes MIA — like she did during her pregnancy with Stormi. Because for now at least, the Lip Kit mogul hasn't announced anything about being pregnant again.
