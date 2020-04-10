Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About MJ in 'KUWTK' But Were Too Afraid to Ask

The best Kardashian on Keeping up with the Kardashians isn't even a Kardashian. It's Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon , who's Kris Jenner's mom and the Kardashian-Jenners' grandma (she's also a great-grandma to all the kids). MJ has been making more and more appearances on recent episodes of KUWTK, which Kardashian fans love. MJ is known for being super blunt, hilarious, and one of the most loving humans on that show. She's also the OG momager and entrepreneur in the family — and has a super fascinating background.

What's MJ's story?

MJ was born in Arkansas in 1934, and got married when she was just 18. "We were only married two months. Less than Kimmy," MJ said on a recent KUWTK episode. She later told Kim, "Right out of high school I was given an engagement ring. Guy I had been going out with for four years. And then I just thought 'this really isn't that much fun' so I got out of it." That should already tell you what a progressive lady MJ is — getting divorced like that was simply unheard of in the '50s.

MJ got married a second time to an engineer named Robert True Houghton (yup, baby True Thompson is named after him!), who is Kris's (and her sister Karen's) biological father. MJ and Robert got divorced seven years later. MJ's third husband was businessman Harry Shannon, and the two were together for 40 years until his untimely death (Harry died in a car crash in 2003). Kris has said before that his death was "so devastating for my family." Although Robert was Kris's "real" dad, Harry and Kris had an amazing relationship.

Source: Instagram MJ with a young Kim and Kourtney

If you know Kris, then you know that she didn't come from riches. Everything that Kris learned about business came from her mama. When MJ was 15, she enrolled in a charm school (basically a school that taught women proper etiquette back in ye olde times) called Fashionality. She modeled for awhile, but then started up a children's boutique called Shannon & Company in 1980, after she married Harry. The original location in La Jolla, San Diego, has been reported as closed.

Kris said, "I used to work there when I was young. My dad was in a car accident in 2003, and when he was in the hospital, my mom wanted to close the store, but I said I would run it for her." The Kardashian sisters would also spend a lot of their time at the shop, too. MJ remembers Kim "sitting on this very floor and counting money. She would sing, 'Counting is the game, and money is my name,' or 'Money is my name and counting is the game.' Something like that." Sounds about right!

Source: E!/YouTube