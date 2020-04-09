Kourtney Kardashian's High School Boyfriend Was Probably the Guy in Those Stolen NSFW Photos

It's hard to remember a time before Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Despite being broken up for over five years now, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans still love the former couple and they remain close to co-parent their three kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

However, before Scott, Kourtney did have a high school boyfriend, who kind of made a minor cameo in KUWTK. So minor, you probably forgot about it.

Remember, when a NSFW photo of Kourtney Kardashian was stolen in 2007?

Source: E!

During the very first season of KUWTK, a major storyline was a naked photo of Kourtney that was stolen from sister Kim Kardashian's purse, and someone was attempting to sell the image. The controversy resulted in Kris Jenner uttering the famous words, "This is a case for the FBI."

Not only did the photos show an underage Kourtney in the nude, but there was also another unidentified male in the photo, which we can only assume was her teenage boyfriend. Kourtney attended all-girls school Marymount High School with her sister Kim in Los Angeles, so they definitely didn't go to the same high school but you get the point.

Source: Getty Images Kourtney and Kim Kardashian in 2007.