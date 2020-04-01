"I Did" Quit 'KUWTK,' Tweets Kourtney Kardashian

Big sister Kourtney Kardashian seems more than done with the drama. While she's been on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for more than a decade now, the eldest Kardashian might've just admitted that she quit the show.

In the premiere of KUWTK's Season 18, the sisters are fighting — again. It's nothing new, but it's clear that their hostility to each other has escalated. Their constant bickering seems to be taking a toll on Kourtney, and she even talked about leaving the show.