'KUWTK' is About as Real as Reality Television Gets

While there's not a clear yes or no answer to this question, it's definitely clear that while a lot of the events in the show are real, some are also overdramatized. A lot of the fights between the sisters are likely staged, according to The Trendy, for dramatic effect — like when Kim told Kourtney she was "the least exciting to look at."

Journalist Mariah Smith also reveals a lot of the obviously-scripted moments for The Cut, where she writes predominantly about the Kardashian clan.