How Much Do the Kardashians Make for Their Show? It's More Than You Might Think

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been airing for 12 years now; this includes over 200 episodes across 15 seasons — and with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Considering the Kardashians' lavish homes and lifestyles, most viewers can probably guess the family makes a decent amount of money for allowing cameras to capture their everyday lives.

Let's see if we can put a dollar amount to how much the Kardashians make on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.