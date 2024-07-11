Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu > The Kardashians (Hulu) Kim Kardashian and Gypsy Rose Blanchard Discuss Prison Reform in 'The Kardashians' Kim mentions in 'The Kardashians' that Gypsy Rose Blanchard reached out to her and has shown interest in getting involved in prison reform. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 11 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Season 5 of The Kardashians has finally arrived, and Hulu is pulling out all the stops with its lineup of guest appearances! The long-awaited season premiere features the likes of Andie MacDowell, Victoria Beckham, and American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, among others — but that's just scratching the surface.

Article continues below advertisement

In the second half of the season, viewers will see Kim Kardashian come face-to-face with Gypsy Rose Blanchard. We know what you're thinking: "Why is Kim meeting with Gypsy Rose?!" Here's what we've gathered from the encounter.

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Kim Kardashian meet with Gypsy Rose?

In Episode 7, Kim and some of the Kar-Jenner clan are enjoying a vacation in Aspen. It's during this time that Kim informs them about her plan to meet with Gypsy Rose to assist her in getting involved with prison reform.

"Gypsy Rose Blanchard was just released from prison for being involved in the murder of her mother," Kim explains in a confessional. "She reached out to me on social media. She's expressed wanting to get into prison reform, and I think with what she's learned being in prison herself, there's an opportunity for her to use her platform in a really important way."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian meets Gypsy Rose Blanchard on the new season of #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/ekwLC88WfN — RHENZ (@rhenz17) May 23, 2024

Following the family's return from Aspen, everyone goes their separate ways. By Episode 8, Kim makes her way to New Orleans where she meets with Gypsy Rose.

Article continues below advertisement

Upon Kim's arrival at Gypsy Rose's hotel, they embrace before stepping into the room to discuss prison reform. Gypsy Rose commends Kim, expressing admiration and respect for her courage in coming to meet with her, noting that many shy away from touching her as a topic because she's "too controversial."

Kim immediately recognizes that Gypsy Rose can make a big difference because she can effectively articulate her experiences and even offer guidance on how one can get through something so traumatic. The billionaire adds in another confessional, "When Gypsy posted that she wanted to get into reform work and wanted to connect, I really wanted to guide her to use her platform to really help people."

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy Rose meeting up with Kim really isnt that random. People were actually trying to get Kim to look into her case & help her out. Im sure the topic of discussion is going to be about Prison reform and I think that would be cool to see them work together. #TheKardashians — Jake (@dajakecalderon) May 23, 2024

Gypsy Rose reflects on feeling "blessed to be given a second chance," noting there was no guiding light for her during childhood. She then reveals to Kim that she never told her dad about her situation because she "didn't even have his phone number."

Article continues below advertisement

"My mom literally had put a block on our relationship from him and [me]. She created a fake Facebook account, as me, talking to him," Gypsy Rose discloses. "Now, looking back … I could've done things a lot differently and it would've ended with my mother being in prison. Did she deserve prison? Yes."

Kim believes Gypsy Rose deserves a second chance.

In another confessional, Kim reflects, "I know it's a controversial subject ... when people want to help people that were involved in something so violent. But, I do believe people should have second chances in life. And I take her entire background into consideration, it's really crazy not to."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hulu

Back at their meeting, Kim expresses to Gypsy Rose, "I think you can really make such an impact on young people [who] might not know how to get out. I've seen people, not as horrific as situations that you've been in, but I've heard amazing, triumphant stories of people that have, like, lived such an amazing life once they got out of their situation."

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy Rose replies, "What I'm left with now is, you know, I did my eight and a half years in prison, so I've paid my dues to the state. Now let's see what I can do with my new life and my second chance. Can I at least get that?"

As the eighth episode comes to an end, Gypsy Rose shares with Kim that when she went to prison, she requested therapy to address her trauma. Shockingly, she received notice that she didn't qualify for one-on-one therapy, leaving Kim visibly stunned.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hulu