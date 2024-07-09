Home > Human Interest Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard Still Married? She's Expecting a Baby "I want to be everything my mother wasn't." By Jamie Lee Jul. 9 2024, Published 1:56 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Gypsy Rose Blanchard

In 2016, Gypsy Rose Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of her mother Dee Dee. For years, Dee Dee had convinced their Missouri community that a perfectly healthy Gypsy was suffering from a myriad of diseases, to the point that the young woman supposedly needed a wheelchair and feeding tube. It was a devastating case of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which ended in Dee Dee's brutal murder at the hands of Gypsy's then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.

Gypsy's story would go on to be covered extensively by media, most famously in the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest and the Hulu limited drama series The Act. But a major part of Gypsy's story is only just unfolding, as her time since getting out of prison has been busy with some major life events.

Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard still married? She filed for divorce and got back together with her ex.

In 2017, while Gypsy was behind bars, she began corresponding with a man named Ken Urker via a prison pen-pal program. By the October 2018, the two were engaged — only to call it off the following year. They were then on and off for a while before news broke in August 2022 that Gypsy had married a man named Ryan Scott Anderson two months prior.

Similarly to how she had met Ken, Gypsy also met Ryan via letter-writing, this time in 2020. The middle school special education teacher was the one who picked Gypsy up from prison when she was released in late December 2023. But only months later, in March 2024, the pair announced that they'd split. She officially filed for divorce in April 2024 not long after rumors swirled that she'd reconnected with Ken. Later that same month, she confirmed that she and Ken were back on.

Source: Getty Images Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson in January 2024

"Ken and I reconnected as friends. It wasn't like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we're in a relationship," she told People in May 2023. "We had kept a friendship for the longest time. He was in a relationship. I was with Ryan, and so we were living different lives with respect to our partners, a 'wish you the best' type of thing."

She also told the magazine that she turned to Ken after realizing her marriage had fallen apart. "It wasn't until I knew that my marriage was over that I was like, 'I would like to see you and let's hang out because we never got to hang out before when I was in prison,'" she said.

Source: Instagram/@gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta Ken Urker and Gypsy Rose in April 2024

In July 2024, Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced that she and boyfriend Ken Urker were expecting a baby.

On July 9, 2024, Gypsy posted a video to YouTube called "I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far," in which she revealed she was 11 weeks along with Ken's baby.

"Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025," she said in the video, adding that it "was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."

