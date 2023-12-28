Home > News Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Release From Prison Has Many Wondering Who Her Husband Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard is set to be released from prison, and plans to move in with her husband, leading many to wonder who the man is. By Joseph Allen Dec. 28 2023, Published 10:38 a.m. ET Source: HBO

The Gist: Gypsy Rose Blanchard is set to go on parole on Dec. 28 following eight years in prison.

Blanchard is married to Ryan Anderson, a teacher from Louisiana.

The two have been in a relationship since 2022, and while it initially seemed like things weren't going to work out, they eventually reconciled.

After serving a sentence for aiding in the murder of her mother, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is set to be released from prison. Blanchard has said that she plans to move in with her husband following her release, which has naturally led many who followed her case to wonder who Blanchard's husband is.

Blanchard's case captivated the nation when details of it were first released in 2016. In the years since, some have continued to follow her closely, even as they continue to marvel at the details of her case, and the abuse her mother is accused of doling out on her. Here's everything we know about Gypsy Rose Blanchard's husband.

Source: HBO

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard's husband?

Blanchard's husband is Ryan Anderson, and the two were married in 2022. Blanchard announced at the time that the two were "in love," but the two weren't married long before things started to get a little bumpy. Blanchard has had a number of different relationships during her time in prison, and has publicly admitted that it can be difficult to keep relationships going against the backdrop of prison.

Who is Ryan Anderson?

Ryan Scott Anderson is a teacher based out of Lake Charles, Louis. Just four months after the two got married, Blanchard announced that she had decided to split from her new husband. "It is with a heavy heart that this morning I made a decision to go ahead and file for annulment and end my marriage with Ryan," she wrote in a letter to her family.

"My marriage ends with no fault to either of us. I believe we are just in different places in our lives, and find it too difficult to walk a path together, at this point," the letter continued. Although this announcement seemed to suggest that there would be no happily ever after, the two eventually reconciled, which Blanchard's family confirmed after she received flirtatious emails from Bachelor star Josh Seiter, who claimed to be in a relationship with her on social media.

Source: YouTube

"We are fully aware of Joshua Seiter contacting Gypsy. We want him to know that her husband, family, friends and loved ones are fully prepared to support her in every way," Vickie Lewis, a friend of the family, wrote in April. "She doesn't need a man because she is happily married to Ryan and in love. She is very busy preparing for her pending parole."