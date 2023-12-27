Home > News > Human Interest Gypsy Rose Blanchard Will Be Released From Prison — What About Her Boyfriend? What happened to Gypsy Rose's boyfriend? Gypsy was convicted of second degree murder in 2016 but will soon be released. What about Nicholas Godejohn? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Dec. 27 2023, Published 11:57 a.m. ET Source: Oxygen

On June 14, 2015, local deputies in the state of Missouri found the body of Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard days after she had been stabbed to death. Through subsequent investigation and trial, it was revealed that Dee Dee's daughter Gypsy Rose had played a part in her murder. However, her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn received a far heavier sentence than even Gypsy in that regard. But with new developments on Gypsy's case emerging in 2023, what's to become of her former boyfriend?

We break down what happened to Gypsy Rose's boyfriend after a grisly murder.

Dee Dee's murder came after a long and troubling history with her daughter. Gypsy had been a longtime victim of abuse wherein her mother used physical abuse to control Gypsy. Dee Dee had even faked her daughter's chronic illnesses, limited mental capabilities, and even her age in order to receive sympathy and attention from others. In many cases, Dee Dee even induced illness upon Gypsy to corroborate claims over her health.

This coupled with ongoing bouts of duplicitous and sadistic behavior would eventually lead to Dee Dee's murder. However, Gypsy wouldn't be the one to commit the act, at least not fully. Up until that point, Gypsy had been in online contact with Nicholas Godejohn whom she had met in a Christian singles group and cultivated a bizarre relationship from there. At the time of Dee Dee's murder in 2015, Gypsy allowed him to enter her home and supplied him with duct tape, gloves, and a knife.

Knowing that he intended to kill Dee Dee, Gypsy hid in the bathroom until the deed was done. Nicholas then inflicted 17 stab wounds upon Dee Dee, killing her. The two of them quickly fled the scene but were flagged by several witnesses. Authorities tracked them down to Nicholas' Big Bend home in Wisconsin. They surrendered and were charged with murder.

After Dee Dee's abuse against Gypsy came to light in subsequent investigations and trials, Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and even received a somewhat lenient punishment due to her "extraordinary and unusual" case. In July 2016, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, she is currently set to be released on Dec. 28, 2023 after having served 85 percent of her sentence.