Gypsy Rose Blanchard Went From in the Big House to Influencer — What Is Her Net Worth? Gypsy Rose Blanchard spent over eight years in prison for the second-degree killing of her mother. Since her release, her net worth has skyrocketed. By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 8 2024, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

According to The New York Times, "over 60 percent of those leaving prison are unemployed a year later, seeking work but not finding it." Shawn D. Bushway, an economist and criminologist at the RAND Corporation, co-authored a research paper that found when a formerly incarcerated person finds work, "they earn significantly less than their counterparts without criminal history records." Unfortunately it seems as if being released from prison doesn't necessarily mean you're free from imprisonment.

However, there are always exceptions to every statistic and Gypsy Rose Blanchard appears to be one of them. In December 2023 Blanchard was released from prison after spending over eight years there for her involvement in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. Many felt that Blanchard asking her then-boyfriend to murder her abusive mother was an act of self-defense, and now that she's out, her star power has skyrocketed. What is Gypsy Rose Blanchard's net wroth? Here's what we know.

Source: Instagram/@gypsyrose_a_blanchard Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Central Park

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's net worth is climbing with seemingly no end in sight.

According to one source, Blanchard's net worth has reached an estimated $ 3 million. How does one spend nearly nine years in prison with no previous employment experience, only to become a millionaire upon their release? The entertainment industry came a-calling and Blanchard answered.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard-Anderson Public Figure Net worth: $3 million Gypsy Rose Blanchard spent eight and a half years in prison for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She is an author and Munchausen syndrome by proxy advocate. Birthdate: July 27, 1991 Birthplace: Golden Meadow, La. Birth name: Gypsy Rose Alcida Blanchard Father: Rod Blanchard Mother: Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard (died June 9, 2015) Marriages: Ryan Anderson (2022–present)

On Jan. 5, 2024 a docuseries titled The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard premiered on Lifetime. The six-part series features Blanchard taking "viewers through the various forms of abuse she endured, while also sharing shocking new details about her upbringing," per People. We also hear from various family members who provide their insights into what was going on at the time.

Less than a week after the premiere of the Lifetime docuseries, on Jan. 9, 2024, Blanchard's book Release: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom will be available. Hulu's 2019 dramatic miniseries The Act told a fictionalized version of Blanchard's story, which she was not happy about. In am email to Bustle she said, "I feel it is very unfair and unprofessional that producers and co-producer Michelle Dean has used my actual name and story without my consent, and the life rights to do so."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard cares about making a difference, not making money.

As of the time of this writing, Blanchard has nearly 8 million followers on Instagram but she is less concerned with growing her fanbase and more concerned with making a difference. "I feel like I have been blessed with that ability to possibly create change,” she told People in an exclusive interview in December 2023. “And that is what I'm trying to do."