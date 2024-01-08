Home > News > Human Interest Gypsy Rose Blanchard Was Ordered to Leave Missouri by Her Parole Officer Gypsy Rose Blanchard was ordered to leave Missouri by her parole officer, leading many to wonder why she had been made to leave the state. By Joseph Allen Jan. 8 2024, Published 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Since Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023, she has been at the center of numerous stories. The young woman, who was imprisoned for aiding in her mother's murder, recently made headlines when her parole officer told her that she had to leave the state of Missouri.

Now, many are wondering why Gypsy had to leave the state, and whether it has something to do with the rules of parole. According to reports, Gypsy was kicked out of Missouri in part because of concerns about her "security." Here's everything we know about why she had to leave Missouri.



Why did Gypsy Rose Blanchard have to leave Missouri?

At the end of 2023, Gypsy was told by her parole officer that she had to leave the state. Ultimately, it seems that local law enforcement spoke to state corrections officials. They told Gypsy to leave the state due to security concerns related to her high level of visibility. Gypsy had been in the state since she was first arrested in connection with her mother's death.

Gypsy was disappointed by the news that she would have to leave Missouri in part because she and her husband had tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals. They were hoping to meet Taylor Swift at the game. In addition to the security concerns, though, it seems that Gypsy was also asked to leave Missouri because of the rules around her parole.

Gyspy is paroled in Louisiana and can't leave the state without permission.

Although Gypsy has been released from prison and is now allowed to resume much of her normal life, being on parole means that she still has to check in regularly with an officer. She has certain restrictions placed on her ability to travel. Because Gypsy has been paroled in Louisiana, she can't simply decide to live in Missouri without permission.

Ultimately, it seems like the options for Gypsy may have been either to return to Louisiana or to return to prison, so it makes sense that she complied with the parole officer's order. Being found in violation of your parole can lead you right back to jail, which based on Gypsy's celebration of her freedom, isn't a place she's eager to get back to.

Gypsy has long been a Taylor Swift fan.

Gypsy's disappointment about not being able to meet Taylor Swift is understandable, especially since she has a long and well-documented history of loving the singer's music. “I think she's all about girl empowerment and that's why I respond to her so well, is because I'm getting into that girl empowerment vibe type of lifestyle right now. So I just, I get it," Gypsy said during a recent interview with People.