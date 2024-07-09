Home > Human Interest Gypsy Rose Is Expecting — Here's What We Know About Baby Blanchard "I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't." By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 9 2024, Published 1:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's personal life is once again taking center stage as the former prisoner recently announced she and boyfriend Ken Urker are expecting their first child.

The couple met and got engaged while Blanchard was in prison, but broke up after Hulu's The Act put even more attention on the convicted killer. When can we expect to meet baby Blanchard? Let's get into Gypsy Rose's due date and how pregnancy has affected her so far.

Gypsy Rose's due date isn't going to be here for a while.

In a YouTube video uploaded to her channel, Gypsy Rose said she was 11 weeks pregnant and is expected to give birth in January 2025. "We're both very excited," said Gypsy Rose who went on to say this wasn't planned at all. Despite the surprise, the couple is looking forward to the new journey that is parenthood.

Gypsy Rose is already experiencing some classic pregnancy symptoms in the form of orange juice cravings and what she describes as an "insatiable hunger." She immediately started eating everything in sight.

Gypsy Rose is experiencing a wide array of pregnancy symptoms.

So far Gypsy Rose is experiencing wild mood swings. "Poor Ken," she said while laughing. He has been very "gracious and forgiving" when it comes to Gypsy Rose's hormone-induced behavior. Thankfully, Gypsy Rose has yet to experience any morning sickness, but she is "always tired and sleepy." Despite all this, she says the pregnancy has been a breeze. The baby is healthy and according to her, happy. "It's still going to be a long journey ahead, but I'm up for it," she said.

She addressed any potential naysayers who may feel like she's not ready for parenthood by saying, she's not sure anyone is. "I feel a shift in myself. When I found out that I was pregnant, none of anything else mattered," she said. She no longer cares about social media drama or any personal feuds. She continued, "It's not about you or anything other than the tiny little life that's inside you that you are now in charge of protecting." These are the things she wished she had when she was a child.