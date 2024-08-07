Home > Human Interest Could Gypsy Rose Blanchard Be Faking Her Pregnancy? People on Social Media Seem to Think So "I bought that onesie when Ryan and I went to Walmart. I just thought it was cute." By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Aug. 7 2024, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Life With Gypsy Rose

In July 2024, Gypsy Rose Blanchard uploaded a YouTube video announcing that she and her fiancé Ken Urker were expecting their first child. In a series of pictures on her Instagram, the couple is excitedly holding up sonogram photos while gazing lovingly into each other's eyes. The caption revealed that the baby's due date will be sometime in January 2025.

Since this reveal, she has gone on Good Morning America, where she told JuJu Chang she had no plans to ever put her child in front of a camera outside of home movies. She has also recorded hearing the baby's heartbeat for the first time, using a home fetal Doppler. Despite her openness about the pregnancy, a Gypsy Rose fake pregnancy conspiracy theory has taken shape online. Here's what people are saying.



What's the deal with this Gypsy Rose fake conspiracy theory?

Several videos have popped up on TikTok suggesting Gypsy Rose has faked her pregnancy, though none of them have clearly stated why they believe this. A few people say she is trying to make her ex-husband Ryan Anderson jealous, which doesn't seem to make sense. By all accounts, she left him for Ken and is blissfully happy in her current situation.

Another conspiracy theory that has popped up around Gypsy Rose's pregnancy is the question of who the father is. As a reminder, she started dating Ken within weeks of announcing her divorce from Ryan. It stands to reason that she could have been cutting it pretty close in terms of physical relations.

A TikToker by the name of Nina Beauty Influencer claims to have been told by an unnamed source that Gypsy Rose's due date is actually Nov. 27, 2024. If this is true then Gypsy Rose got pregnant in February 2024, a month before she left Ryan. "I don't know this to be fact," said Nina, "but I have seen a receipt." She also points to the fact that in an episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, a Star Wars Baby Yoda onesie was spotted hanging in her closet.

Gypsy Rose addressed this on July 28, 2024, in a video uploaded to Facebook. "I bought that onesie when Ryan and I went to Walmart," explained Gypsy Rose. "I just thought it was cute." She then states in no uncertain terms that she bought it with her future children in mind.

Gypsy Rose attempted to put the fake pregnancy rumors to rest with a baby bump photo.

Although some are convinced Gypsy isn’t pregnant or conceived earlier than she’s leading everyone to believe, she attempted to put the conspiracy theories to rest on Aug. 6, 2024, by sharing a photo of her baby bump — albeit a very small one — on Instagram with the caption, “Our little one is growing happy and healthy.”