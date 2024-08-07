Distractify
Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard Engaged? The Rumor Mill Is Doing Its Thing, but We Need More Proof

Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard once again engaged to Ken Urker? As they say, second time's the charm.

Published Aug. 7 2024, 2:03 p.m. ET

(L-R): Gypsy Rose Blanchard; Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ring
Source: Instagram/@gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta; Facebook/Gypsy Rose blanchard

Since being released from prison in December 2023, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has done more than most folks can do in a lifetime. Let's do a recap. She immediately became a social media star, where she promoted The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard while filming Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup. Gypsy Rose co-authored one book and is in the process of writing her memoir. There have been countless interviews with media outlets. Oh, she also got divorced.

In March 2024, Gypsy Rose announced that she and Ryan Anderson were splitting up. This was almost immediately followed by a reconciliation with former fiancé Ken Urker. In August of 2024, Gypsy Rose was about four months pregnant with Ken's baby, which has caused fans to speculate about a possible wedding. Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard engaged? Here's what we know.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard poses at an A&E Networks event
Source: Getty Images
Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard engaged?

Social media started buzzing when pictures of an enormous engagement ring appeared on a Gypsy Rose Blanchard fan page. It's hard to tell the difference between what's real and what isn't on social media, and this particular page is very convincing. It's under the name Gypsy Rose Blanchard and has over 23,000 followers.

On Aug. 5, 2024 a photo of a huge engagement was posted along with the ring emoji next to the nail painting emoji. A few people commented with a heartfelt congratulations, but a quick Google revealed the truth. This is actually a picture of the ring her ex-husband gave her. She was seen wearing it in photos taken on New Year's Eve 2024, per TMZ.

gypsy rose blanchard engagement ring
Source: Facebook/Gypsy Rose Blanchard

It seems as if the only social media accounts currently being run by Gypsy Rose are her Instagram and TikTok. She also has a YouTube channel where she initially posted about her pregnancy announcement. To keep up with all things Gypsy Rose Blanchard, those are the places to be.

