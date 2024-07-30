Home > Human Interest Gypsy Rose Blanchard Expresses Herself Through Art Thanks to Her Tattoos Gypsy Rose Blanchard got a matching tattoo with boyfriend Ken Urker. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jul. 30 2024, 12:05 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

One of the first things Gypsy Rose Blanchard did when she reconnected with her family outside of prison was visit her cousin's tattoo shop in Cut Off, La. But what tattoos does Gypsy have in total, and what do they all mean? Those who watch her Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup know a bit about her ink.

Unfortunately for Gypsy, she can't get any tattoos for the foreseeable future, since she's pregnant. And, she assured her followers in a July 2024 Instagram post, all of her tattoos were done before she found out she was pregnant. That's not to say she doesn't already have some lined up for after she gives birth, though.

What tattoos does Gypsy Rose Blanchard have?

When Gypsy visited her cousin Bobby Pitre's tattoo shop on a trip to Cut Off to visit her dad with then-husband Ryan Anderson, she knew she needed a tattoo right away. Viewers saw her get a tattoo several inches long on the inside of her forearm. It's an unalome, which is a symbol that means a number of things, including chaos, transition to nirvana, nirvana, and enlightenment. It's a Buddhist and Hindu symbol meant to reflect someone's journey to enlightenment.

Another one of Gypsy's tattoos has a different meaning, and it's likely to be a sore spot for Ryan for as long as he mourns the end of their marriage. Toward the end of their relationship, Gypsy got a matching tattoo with then-ex Ken Urker, who she is now with again. The tattoo is a husky in a heart design that makes up one half of a heart. Ken, of course, has the other half as a tattoo to match.

Gypsy's biggest tattoo, however, is spread across her back. It's an all-black symbol and somewhat abstract version of a phoenix rising from the fire. Tattoos seem to be a form of art that allow Gypsy to express herself, whether it's in relation to a romantic partner or how far she has come since her release from prison. And it wouldn't be surprising to see her indulge more after she has her baby.

Ryan Anderson got a tattoo in Gypsy's honor.

When Gypsy got her arm tattoo on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, her now-ex, Ryan, got a tattoo as well. His is a rose on his bicep, and you don't have to think too hard to know the meaning behind it. Sadly, the meaning will remain with him until he covers it in some way. But for now, although Gypsy broke things off with him and filed for divorce, she's still with him in a small way.

