Home > Human Interest Gypsy Rose Blanchard Crime Scene Photos Are Once Again Circulating Online Gypsy Rose's ex-husband weighed in on the crime scene photos being leaked: She did her time. Leave her be. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jul. 29 2024, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/A&E (video still)

The life and death of Dee Dee Blanchard keeps making its way into the zeitgeist, whether the public is interested or not. From Hulu's The Act to Erin Lee Carr's Mommy Dead and Dearest, there is no escaping the abuse and trauma Blanchard inflicted upon her daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard. This in turn caused Gypsy Rose to plan her mother's murder with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn.

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy Rose has been out of prison since December 2023 and announced in July of 2024 that she was pregnant with her first child. Two Lifetime series about her post-incarcerated life and a robust social media following on various platforms tell the story of a woman who is ready to move on. Of course, social media doesn't forget that easily. Gypsy Rose crime scene photos resurfaced in July 2024, and are shocking those less familiar with the story.

Article continues below advertisement

The Gypsy Rose Blanchard crime scene photos are predictably graphic.

It's natural for humans to be curious about death and in particular, a death as violent as Dee Dee Blanchard's. Still, there is a time and a place for everything — and that place is rarely the internet, and that time is definitely not on someone's birthday. It's bad enough that social media rediscovered the crime scene photos, but they went viral on the day Gypsy Rose turned 33. Gypsy was only 23 when her mother was killed in 2015. A year later, she was sentenced in connection with the crime.

Looking for them on TikTok will yield no shortage of results, though some of the videos were uploaded months ago. It's unclear why interest has suddenly been renewed. The images from each video are presented in a carousel, and are generally the same. They often show Blanchard's house as well as photos of her room where she was killed, and Gypsy Rose's bedroom. In classic TikTok form, the graphic pictures are usually set to the kind of music one might find in a horror movie. It's needlessly dramatic.

Article continues below advertisement

A TikTok of Gypsy Rose's ex-husband Ryan Anderson was shared by the @wubadubzz account. In it he addresses the crime scene photos and says, "What is there to say? I didn't see the crime scene photos. I do not want to see them." He points out the fact obviously everyone involved in her trial saw the photos and knows more than random people online. He especially doesn't like it when folks look at the images and say his ex-wife deserved to get life in prison. "She did her time. Leave her be."

Some internet users are disturbed by the resurfacing of Gypsy’s mom’s crime scene photos.

Um. Next time imma mind my business. https://t.co/tBImVbtIff — Ash (@theashrb) July 28, 2024