Home > Human Interest The Father of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Baby Is an Old Flame From Her Time in Prison "There was never any question of paternity." By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 12 2024, Published 12:48 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has had a few turbulent relationships — one ended in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and the next ended in a messy divorce after less than a year. Her most current relationship has culminated in an unexpected pregnancy announcement, shocking fans who have been following her story and social media presence.

Article continues below advertisement

However, her current boyfriend isn't exactly new to the Gypsy Rose-iverse. In fact, he and Gypsy dated — and even got engaged — through a prison pen-pal system while she was serving time, per The Cut. However, their relationship fell apart around 2019. Meet Ken Urker.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Ken Urker? Meet the father of Gypsy Rose's first child.

As previously mentioned, Ken and Gypsy originally met when Ken participated in a prison pen-pal program and was matched with his future fiancée. The two reportedly hit it off and began dating while Gypsy served time for murdering her mother, and the relationship blossomed into something pretty serious.

Ken proposed, and Gypsy said yes, but the couple promised each other that they would wait until she was out of prison to pick out a ring and actually get married. However, that day never came, as the relationship fizzled out before they could take the next step. Later, Gypsy began dating Ryan Anderson, whom she also met through a letter-writing program. They wed in July 2022, and 17 months later, she was out of prison. However, just three months later, Blanchard announced via her private Facebook page that she and Anderson were separating.

Article continues below advertisement

Just a few weeks after announcing her divorce, Gypsy Rose was seen hanging out with former fiancé Ken. As previously reported by Distractify, she and Ken even got matching tattoos to signify their relationship. It was quickly evident to fans that this was more than a friendly catch-up, and that the two were in the midst of rekindling their relationship. They confirmed things to TMZ in April 2024, and Gypsy Rose has since named Ken as the father of her child.

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy Rose has confirmed that Ken is the father of her baby.

In her first interview since announcing her pregnancy, Gypsy Rose confirmed to Good Morning America that she has no doubt about the identity her baby's father. "It was mid-March when I left Ryan. So, this is absolutely 100% Ken's baby,” she said. “There was never any question of paternity."