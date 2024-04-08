Home > News > Human Interest Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Once Again a Free Woman After Filing for Divorce — Is She Dating? Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been spending time with her ex-boyfriend. They got matching tattoos but claim they are not dating. By Jennifer Tisdale Apr. 8 2024, Published 5:10 p.m. ET Source: Lifetime; Instagram/@ryan_s_anderson Gypsy Rose Blanchard; Ryan Anderson

Dating can be a real waking nightmare for everyone, but what if the huge gap in your relationship resume was due to the fact that you were convicted of second-degree murder? Imagine explaining to a potential suitor that your last relationship ended because you and your ex went to prison for murdering your mother. This would almost be funny if it weren't absolutely terrifying and 100 percent true. Enter Gypsy Rose Blanchard who is a former convict, and future divorcée.

One would have to be living in actual Narnia in order to have avoided the harrowing saga that was Blanchard's traumatic childhood. While testifying during her own trial, Blanchard admitted that helping to end her mother's life was the only way she felt she could escape the years of abuse. While in prison, Blanchard met a man and married him in July 2022. In December 2023 she was released and three months later, she filed for divorce. Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard dating? Here's what we know.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard might be dating again and technically he's a repeat offender.

Blanchard's estranged husband is not the first man she was engaged to. In 2017 a man named Ken Urker wrote a letter of support to Blanchard after watching the HBO Documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest. She told E! Online that after writing Urker back, the two became friends. "I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa," she said. "It wasn't too late after that that I sent him a visitation form to come and visit me." It was during that first hangout that Urker kissed Blanchard.

Blanchard also told E! Online that she was the first person Urker ever said I love you to. It makes sense that in 2019, he would ask her father Ken for permission to marry his daughter. In response to that, her father said "Welcome to the family, I hope you can take care of her." Unfortunately, the couple ended things for reasons they have never revealed. In the Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, she said Urker "left me and it broke my heart.

Soon after, Blanchard was engaged to her now estranged husband though she wasn't completely done with Urker. In another dramatic moment of the docuseries, we learn that Blanchard and her now ex Ryan Anderson argued about Urker a few weeks ahead of their wedding. While speaking with Anderson on the phone from prison, Blanchard told him she still had feelings for Urker. Now that her marriage is ending, Blanchard might be returning to her old flame.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been seen spending time with Ken Urker.

On April 4, 2024, Page Six reported that Blanchard and Urker were out and about with a twist. They were spotted holding hands which sure two friends can do, but a former couple? That's different. This was mere days after announcing she and Anderson were separating, yet nothing could keep these exes out of the most romantic place to run errands: the Dollar General.

Despite giving off more than friends vibes, Blanchard and Urker took to TikTok in order to clear a few things up, per TMZ. The duo showed up a pair of matching wolf tattoos that were hot and fresh out the oven. "They're still healing," said Urker. He also assured everyone that Blanchard wasn't pregnant. "I'm on birth control" she shouted from behind him. Urker also shared that they haven't been intimate, which is usually an integral part of getting pregnant.