Bill Nighy Brings out a New Side of Vogue Editor Anna Wintour in Their Budding Romance Anna Wintour made headlines at the Met Gala 2023 with her new beau, actor Bill Nighy. Here's what we know about their relationship! By Elizabeth Randolph May 2 2023, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

The Met Gala 2023 was definitely one for the books. The event honored the late Karl Lagerfeld with its theme, simply named “In honor of Karl.” A-listers came in droves to recreate some of Karl's iconic looks, just as the late Chanel creative director would have had it.

Anna Wintour, one of the fashion industry’s most elite members, entered the Met in a yellow and gray patterned coat with a floor-length white skirt and her signature bob. However, something, or shall we say someone, was different about Anna’s typical walk down the Met Gala red carpet, as she seemingly went public with the new man in her life — actor Bill Nighy. Here’s what we know about Anna and Bill’s relationship!

Source: Getty Images

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy’s relationship started years before their Met Gala debut.

Anna and Bill used one of the fashion icon’s most popular nights to make their red-carpet debut. Anyone with knowledge of the fashion world knows Anna has either chaired or co-chaired the Met Gala since 1995. So it shouldn’t be surprising that the mother of two felt safe enough to flaunt her beau in front of a few thousand of her most stylish friends.

During the event, Anna walked arm-in-arm with Bill on the red carpet. The Love Actually actor wore a sleek black suit, his grey hair coiffed to the back, and glasses. While they kept their cool in their photographs, the New York Post stated that the usually subdued Anna let her hair hang down with Bill. She reportedly “giddily” whispered into the actor’s ear at one point in the night.

Source: Getty Images

While many of us who have seen Anna in interviews (or watched The Devil Wears Prada, wink wink) couldn’t imagine her being “giddy,” she seems to be in lighter spirits since Bill has been in the picture.

The pair first received romance rumors in December 2022. They had a date night in New York for a screening of Living, and Page Six reported that the couple had an intimate dinner date in February 2020.

“Anna was beaming the whole time,” a source shared with Page Six. “She looked happy and in very good company. She was beautifully made-up, and she was smiling so much — she had her sunglasses off the entire time! They were sitting together in a corner enjoying a frothy coffee.”

Source: Getty Images

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy have several things in common.

Before their Met Gala debut, Anna and Bill’s relationship was hush-hush for a while, and the secret affair was likely their idea since they’ve had several public relationships.

In addition to being proud Brits, Anna and Bill have previously found (and eventually lost) love in their lives. Anna was once married to psychiatrist David Shaffer from 1984 until 1999, and David is the father of Anna’s two children — Bee and Charles Shaffer.

Source: Getty Images

After her and David’s divorce, Anna dated investor Shelby Ryan for nearly 20 years, though they never married. She and Shelby reportedly split in 2020, and soon after, she was spotted with Bill.