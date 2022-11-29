Bill Nighy Poked Fun at His Health Condition by Calling It His "Spooky Handshake"

Acting icon Bill Nighy reunited with his Love Actually cast mates on Nov. 28 for the brand new special, The Laughter and Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later — A Diane Sawyer Special on ABC.

Bill played rock and roll star Billy Mack in Love Actually, a film that has earned the right to be deemed a Christmas cult movie classic at this point. Billy wanted to rerecord another musician's song and make a Christmas version out of the melody.