Jay Leno Was Recently in a Terrible Accident — Here's the Latest on His Health

News recently broke that Jay Leno, former host of The Tonight Show, was severely injured in an accident. The 72-year-old comedian is, of course, best known for his time as the host of the long-running late-night show. Prior to that, he was a standup comic who, despite not gracing the comedy stage in more than 50 years, still keeps a sharp sense of humor as the host of You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno.

But what happened to Jay Leno? It was recently revealed that he was in a very scary accident. Here's the latest update on his health.