Tim Allen Says He Experienced "Health Problems" Ahead of 'Last Man Standing' Finale

Tim Allen Says He Experienced "Health Problems" Ahead of 'Last Man Standing' FinaleBy Abi Travis
May. 20 2021, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
Few celebrities have reached the status that Tim Allen has. Maybe you grew up watching every new episode of Home Improvement (and constantly trying to perfect that iconic grunt). Maybe you’ll always think of him as the voice of Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear. Maybe you’ve been watching him every week for the past several years on Last Man Standing or Assembly Required. Maybe you just really love those Pure Michigan commercials.
Suffice it to say that the guy has been a pretty constant presence in millions of people’s lives for decades at this point. And with any luck, he’ll be around for a long time — maybe even “to infinity and beyond”! However, the actor opened up about some health issues he dealt with in the lead-up to the Last Man Standing finale. Here’s what we know.
Tim Allen says he experienced "health problems" as 'Last Man Standing' started drawing to a close.
During a virtual panel at Fox’s summer press tour, Tim admitted that his health took a bit of a blow as he struggled with Last Man Standing coming to an end. “To be very honest, I had health problems letting go of this one,” he said.
Tim didn’t give any specific details about the health problems he dealt with, but it seems as though it was nothing permanently damaging. “It’s just been three or four weeks and I’m literally just feeling better,” he went on to say. “Never have I enjoyed — outside of Home Improvement and maybe moments of Galaxy Quest — one of these jobs. This crew, from the guy at the gate to Radford inside to people we ate with, I loved every second of this experience.”
Tim has been candid in the past regarding his disappointment in the cancellation of Last Man Standing. Back in 2017, the series was the second-most-watched sitcom on ABC when the network abruptly canceled it. “Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years,” Tim tweeted at the time.
Luckily for Tim (and fans of the show), the series was then revived on Fox. It has remained part of the lineup there for three final seasons, and draws to a close with the series finale airing on Thursday, May 20.
Is Tim Allen Sick?
Although fans of Last Man Standing are undoubtedly mourning the show's end along with its protagonist and executive producer, they can at least rest assured that the actor himself is not sick. That’s also good news for fans of Assembly Required, a building competition series that Tim hosts alongside Richard Karn (whom you may know as Al from Home Improvement).
The end of Last Man Standing could also free up some time for that Galaxy Quest sequel we’ve all heard whispers of over the past several years, too. Back in January of 2021, Tim said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that “there is constantly a little flicker of a butane torch that we could reboot it with.” He also said that there’s already a “fabulous script,” but that the idea is in a “holding pattern.” It might still be years before we see a Galaxy Quest sequel or reboot, but you know what they say: Never give up. Never surrender!