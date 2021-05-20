Tim Allen Says He Experienced "Health Problems" Ahead of 'Last Man Standing' Finale

Few celebrities have reached the status that Tim Allen has. Maybe you grew up watching every new episode of Home Improvement (and constantly trying to perfect that iconic grunt). Maybe you’ll always think of him as the voice of Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear. Maybe you’ve been watching him every week for the past several years on Last Man Standing or Assembly Required. Maybe you just really love those Pure Michigan commercials.

Suffice it to say that the guy has been a pretty constant presence in millions of people’s lives for decades at this point. And with any luck, he’ll be around for a long time — maybe even “to infinity and beyond”! However, the actor opened up about some health issues he dealt with in the lead-up to the Last Man Standing finale. Here’s what we know.

Tim Allen says he experienced "health problems" as 'Last Man Standing' started drawing to a close.

During a virtual panel at Fox’s summer press tour, Tim admitted that his health took a bit of a blow as he struggled with Last Man Standing coming to an end. “To be very honest, I had health problems letting go of this one,” he said.

Tim didn’t give any specific details about the health problems he dealt with, but it seems as though it was nothing permanently damaging. “It’s just been three or four weeks and I’m literally just feeling better,” he went on to say. “Never have I enjoyed — outside of Home Improvement and maybe moments of Galaxy Quest — one of these jobs. This crew, from the guy at the gate to Radford inside to people we ate with, I loved every second of this experience.”

Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years. #lastmanstanding — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 16, 2017

Tim has been candid in the past regarding his disappointment in the cancellation of Last Man Standing. Back in 2017, the series was the second-most-watched sitcom on ABC when the network abruptly canceled it. “Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years,” Tim tweeted at the time.

Luckily for Tim (and fans of the show), the series was then revived on Fox. It has remained part of the lineup there for three final seasons, and draws to a close with the series finale airing on Thursday, May 20.