Season 1 of 'Assembly Required' Was Filmed in Sunny Los Angeles

Starring Tim Allen and Richard Karn, the game show puts the incredible work of a group of home mechanics into the spotlight as they compete to transform everyday objects into something totally new and creative. Filmed in Los Angeles , Calif., the program on History is bound to obtain unmatched popularity among Home Improvement fans and far beyond. But where does the show film?

"I have a Ferrari in the back of my workstation so that's kind of cool," April Wilkerson, the resident expert on Assembly Required said, describing her workplace in a recently-uploaded YouTube video.

'Assembly Required' is reportedly filmed in Tim Allen's personal garage.

"This space that we're working in is actually Tim's personal garage, and all of the vehicles [are] his personal collection. He is a big car guy. [It's] an actual workshop," said April, a mightily successful YouTuber who recently landed one of her first TV roles as the resident expert on Assembly Required. Assembly Required is filmed in Los Angeles. As April divulged, it might even be shot on property owned by Tim, the star and executive producer of Assembly Required.

"On-set mentality in Los Angeles is completely different than, of course, filming in my own shop," April explained. April rose to fame with DIY videos in which she dispenses essential pieces of advice on how to build wood sheds, tree house decks, and the like. She launched her YouTube channel in 2012. Today, it has 1.34 million subscribers to boast. Aside from the 2017 House Hacks, Assembly Required marked the first time she found herself working on a fully-fledged TV show set, she explained in the video.

As April's video reveals, Assembly Required is filmed at a lofty garage with plenty of additional space for self-made DIY experts and blossoming furniture makers to push their limits and play around.

In the first batch of episodes, however, contestants will likely call in from their individual, at-home workshops before sending the final products to Tim and Richard. But it's perhaps not too far-fetched to assume that the individual workstations onset might come in handy in the future.

In its current incarnation, Assembly Required doubles as an exceptional opportunity to gawk at the workspaces of some of the most talented DIYers out there. Take, for instance, a teaser posted on History's YouTube channel, which offers a rare glimpse into how two contestants, Sean T French, a Phoenix-based sculptor, and Alex Coplo, a 3D visualizer and prop maker from Bluffton, S.C., set out to tackle a project.

Sean decorated his space with beautiful artwork, posters, and colorful knick-knacks. What's more, he also managed to leave enough space to store his varied collection of tools, paints, and other pieces of equipment. As a teaser shows, he also has a handful of handmade plate armors in his living room.

Alex's workspace is somewhat different. The large, high-ceilinged room has plenty of storage space to boast. It appears that he also has a flat-screen TV, a computer, and an aircraft model in his garage. Future episodes of Assembly Required will likely feature some even more creatively-decorated setups — and equally talented contestants.