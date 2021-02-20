'I Care a Lot' Looks Picture Perfect in These Famous Filming Locations

Someone wise once said, if Rosamund Pike is rocking a blunt bob, the movie has to be good. It appears this theory tracks because both Gone Girl and I Care a Lot feature Rosamund playing incredibly morally-complex characters. Now that I Care a Lot is streaming on Netflix, viewers are wondering about the film's location , which features both sweeping greens and modern suburban looks.

Not to be outdone, the shoots in England were filmed at Pinewood Studios, around 18 miles from London. The studio has been privy to many famous films, including but not limited to: James Bond, My Week With Marilyn, The Da Vinci Code, Muppets Most Wanted, The Princess Bride, and even Fahrenheit 451. With an impressive reputation and many equally impressive locations within the studios, it's clear why Pinewood was a perfect choice for I Care a Lot.

I Care a Lot was also filmed in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham, Mass. In fact, many scenes were shot in and around Massachusetts — including the towns of Medfield, Wayland, Watertown, and Braintree. Notable locations for filming within Massachusetts were St. Paul's Episcopal Church, located at 39 East Central St., in Natick County.

I Care a Lot was filmed in both the U.S. and England. Locations varied between Wellesley, Mass., on 490 Washington St. (an orthodontist's office, in reality) and Boston, Mass., where many films have been shot (notably, The Town and The Fighter). Actress Alicia Witt even tagged the famous city in her Instagram post while on set.

Despite her character's appalling behavior, Rosamund Pike makes Marla compelling.

While this is not nearly Rosamund Pike's first foray with formidable female characters, she spoke to the LA Times about how Marla's morally reprehensible behavior was a challenge to portray. She said, "I think I’m very drawn to courage in all its many forms ... Marla has mettle and I think I’m very drawn to characters with mettle ... And I thought it was a challenge. Can I be totally morally reprehensible and still be fun to watch? That was the territory I wanted to work in."

Many of Rosamund's co-stars had nothing but glowing remarks for her, and we're happy to see that all of Rosamund's hard work has been rewarded with a Golden Globe nomination for I Care a Lot. Co-star Dianne Wiest said, "She’s an incredibly gifted woman. She’s not looking to control anything. A lot of actors don’t want to be surprised, they say ‘that’s not in the script’ if you’re spontaneous with a line or something ... But Rosamund’s up for anything."