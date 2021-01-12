Netflix Will Release 70 Original Films in 2021

While 2021 has already brought some binge-worthy titles to Netflix with shows like Bridgerton, the streaming company has just revealed their release plans for the rest of the year — and 2021 is looking to be a good year for feature films.

The streaming service dropped a trailer with a sneak peek at everything that will be released on the platform throughout the year. The trailer alone showcased numerous talents and action-packed clips, including a teaser of Leonardo DiCaprio's first Netflix film.